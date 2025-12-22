Mayur Park voters assigned polling station 3 km away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For voters from the Mayur Park area, the polling station has been set up at Ambedkar Nagar as Booth No. 1. As a result, voters will have to travel at least three kilometres to cast their votes. A demand was made through a memorandum on Monday urging election officials to seriously reconsider this arrangement.

The voters’ list of prabhag no. 8 begins from Mayur Park and ends at Naregaon. The prabhag has a total of 39,060 voters and 44 polling stations have been established. According to the memorandum, Polling Station No. 1 should have been located in Mayur Park. However, instead of doing so, the polling station has been allotted to Phule Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, which is nearly three kilometres away.

The memorandum bears the signatures of Nandu Imale and Deepak Suryavanshi.