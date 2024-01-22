MBA-CET registration commences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Maharashtra Master of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MAH-MBA-CET)-2024 has begun.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will hold the examination on March 9 and 10 in different sessions. The last date for online application form submissions is January 31.

The eligibility included one should have passed a minimum of three-year Bachelor’s Degree courses in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks (45 pc for backward class) for the general category. The registration fee for the open-category students is Rs 1200.

Box

Syllabus & marking scheme

There will be 200 questions based on the four sections Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

--- Logical/Abstract Reasoning: This will include questions to measure how quickly and accurately aspirants can think and the questions will based on figures and diagrams and also questions on verbal reasoning.

--Quantitative Aptitude: This section will have questions to know how fast and accurately one can work with numbers, do numerical calculations, and understand various arithmetic problems involving ratios and proportions, percentages. It will help to measure the power of quantitative reasoning, and interpretation of tables, common graphs and charts.

-- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: The passages with questions based on their contents test your comprehension. One’s English language ability would be tested through questions on grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, and comprehension of passages.

Box

--The test will comprise multiple choice objective-type questions with five options.

--There is no negative marking system.

--Test duration: 150 minutes

--Medium of CET: English

-Mode of Examination: Online