MBA, MMS, B.E. & B.Tech admission date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration date for MBA, MMS, B.E. and B Tech courses was extended up to July 14.

The online registration for the four courses started last month for the academic year 2025-26 through the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCECT). The last date for online registration for the said courses was July 11, 2025. However, some candidates, parents and concerned institutions requested the Cell to extend the registration date through personal visits, e-mail and telephone.

Keeping in view the academic interest of these candidates, the last date for submission of online admission applications for the courses of MBA, MMS, BE and B Tech was extended up to July 14.