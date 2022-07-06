MBA students given question paper with different pattern

Aurangabad, July 6:

Students of the MBA course received the question with a different pattern within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday.

The examinees were confused over this. The students complained to the invigilator that one question of 15 marks was missing from the paper. The invigilators informed Bamu about it.

The university sent that question to the centres online. Some of the students who had solved the paper and were leaving the centre. They were called again to attempt that question.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that one question was not given in the question paper.

“That question was sent to the centres immediately. The decision about what can be done for the students will be taken,” he added.