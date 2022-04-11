MBA,MCA admissions registration date extended up to April 20

Aurangabad, April 11:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the online registration date for

common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for the admissions to Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) up to April 20.

The registration process for the examinations began on March 17 while the last date was April 7. With the extension, the last date is April 20. The SCETC conducts the CET and implements a centralised admission process (CAP) for MBA and MCA. Those who qualify the CET will be eligible for admissions for the academic year 2022-23. The registration fee for the open category candidates is Rs 1000 while for the reserved category, it is Rs 800.

Candidates will have to print the receipt for future references. After successful payment of fees, candidates should take the printout of the online application form.

Box

The test will comprise multiple choice objective type questions (five options). There is no negative marking system for this test. The test duration is of 150 minutes. There will be only English medium for the online CET.

Box

Marking Scheme

The topic-wise number of questions and marking is as follows;

Sr. Topics---------------No of questions------mark per question --- maximum marks

1 Logical Reasoning--------75----------------------- 1--------------------------75

2 Abstract Reasoning------25-----------------------1----------------------------25

3 Quantitative Aptitude-----50----------------------1-----------------------------50

4 Verbal Ability---------------50----------------------1-----------------------------50

Total Marks --------------------------------------------------------------------------200