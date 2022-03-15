MBBS 2nd-yr students agitate in GMC

Aurangabad, March 15:

Nearly 200 MBBS second-year students staged an agitation in the porch of Government Medical College (GMC) on Tuesday demanding to withdraw the decision of holding microbiology subject paper again.

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) conducted a theory paper of Microbiology paper-I on March 11. However, it came to light that the same question paper was given during preliminary examinations conducted at Latur Government Medical College. So, MUHS decided to hold a Microbiology paper on March 26 afresh.

In a memorandum submitted to the incharge GMC dean Dr Varsha Rote, the medical students stated they had no knowledge about the same paper nor did they have done any mistake in it. The students have planned their vacations and booked tickets to return home as the last paper is over.

They alleged that the university is increasing problems of students than taking against the administration of the college where the paper was leaked.

MUHS issued a circular cancelling microbiology paper held on March 11. This means that all the MBBS students will have to take the paper again. The university also clarified those who were absent on March 11 can take the paper on March 26.

Anil Chavan, Abhishek Palkar, Avinash Chavan, Nikhil Waghmare, Rishikesh Kanle, Prachi Nerkar, Pranjali Musande, Shraddha Jadhav and others were present