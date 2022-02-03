MBBS, BDS admissions to be cancelled if candidates fail to report college

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) instructed the candidates whose names were figured in the selection list of MBBS and BDS to report the allotted colleges, otherwise, their admissions will be cancelled.

The SCETC released a revised provisional selection list for MBBS and BDS courses admissions on Tuesday. Over 52,000 candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2021 applied for the health science courses this year.

The last date of joining the respective college for the selected candidates is February 5 (up to 5 pm) while the candidates can fill the status retention form at college on or before February 7.

The admitting institutes will have to verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates.

The Cell made it clear that if the candidates fail to report the allotted college within prescribe period, they will be put in the ‘not joined’ category and will not be considered for further Centralised Admissions Process (CAP) rounds.

Instructions for the candidates, colleges

--The selection is provisional to be confirmed subject to verification of original document at

the time of physical joining.

--Candidates reporting to the allotted college are eligible for subsequent rounds.

--Candidates who have made mistakes while filling the application form

should inform the college admission committee about it.

--The reserve category candidates who will fail to submit requisite documents will not be allowed to join the college

-- All colleges were strictly informed that they should update candidate joining status in

the feedback module