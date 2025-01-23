MC approves new draft of teachers CR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new draft of the confidential report of the teaching staff of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was approved in the Management Council (MC) meeting organised on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting. A total of 18 MC members including Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, were present. In this meeting, eighteen subjects including six at the eleventh hour came for discussions. It was decided to restructure the alumni association of the university and include ex-members of the MC in it. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that a total of 18 proposals were discussed in the meeting.

--Bamu will celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav of the Republic Day. It was decided to provide Rs 10 lakh for organising different programmes.

--Approval was given to table the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Senate. MC member Dr Venkatesh Lamb will present the budget.

--The annual bond and audit report was approved.

--It was decided to invite a new proposal for Lunch Home and Science Canteen.

--Funds for camps and workshops will now be provided through the Planning Department instead of the Student Welfare Department.

--State Bank of India will provide medical items worth Rs 17 lakh under corporate social responsibility (CSR). It included an ambulance.

VC Dr Fulari felicitated

VC Dr Vijay Fulari will complete one year on January 24. The university received NAAC grade-A-plus which is the highest ever rank achieved.

In the morning session, the MC members suggested to felicitate VC. The officers felicitated VC Dr Fulari in the afternoon session.