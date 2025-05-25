MC intensifies cleaning of Sukhna Riverbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal corporation has stepped up efforts to restore the Sukhna riverbed’s natural flow. Since May 25, cleaning operations have intensified with a target to finish by May 31, as ordered by commissioner G. Sreekanth.

Additional machinery and manpower were deployed in the Chikalthana area to accelerate progress on Sunday. Using two Poclain excavators and four JCB machines, the team has cleared a 2-kilometer stretch covering Mini Ghati, Hanuman Chowk, Smashanbhumi, Chikalthana Weekly Market, near the airport, and the railway bridge route. Activities include widening the riverbed, removing garbage and sludge, and strengthening the banks. Deputy commissioner Dr. Vijay Patil and Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni inspected the site on Sunday morning. Municipal officials, including Vishal Kharat, were also present. The project is being closely guided by special officer Asadulla Khan.