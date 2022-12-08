Measles spreading tentacles in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Measles is spreading its tentacles with the every passing day in the city. The number of suspect children is increasing every day. Six more suspects were reported on Thursday and the total number of suspects reached to 142 now. However, the reports of the suspects are getting delayed as the samples are sent to Haffkine Institute in Mumbai. The havoc of Measles is on rise in the city. The suspected children are reported from Nehrunagar, Chikalthana, Naregaon, Masnatpur, Bhavaninagar, Vijaynagar, Baijipura, Jawahar Colony, Satara area, Shivajinagar, Padegaon and Bhavsingpura everyday. Five areas including Chikalthana, Nehrunagar, Vijaynagar, Baijipura and Baijipura have been declared as Measles-affected areas. So far, the reports of 17 children have been reported positive. On Thursday, two suspects were found in Chikalthana and each at Bajipura, Bhavaninagar, Shahbazar and Garam Pani areas.