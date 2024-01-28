Mechanic dies after being crushed under Hywa truck

Incident while repairing the truck on Beed Bypass road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mechanic lost his life in a horrifying accident on Saturday evening. Sheikh Salim Shaikh, (42, Shubnagar, Garkheda area) was crushed to death under the hydraulics of a Hywa truck he was repairing near Patel Lawns on Beed Bypass road.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5 pm when Shaikh, reportedly owning a heavy vehicle repair shop, was working on the truck's hydraulics trolley. While under the vehicle, he instructed the driver to start the engine. But the driver's action caused the trolley to suddenly descend at high speed, trapping and crushing Shaikh beneath it.

The force of the impact inflicted severe head and facial injuries, leaving Shaikh deceased. Local residents rushed him to Government medical college, but by the time he arrived, it was too late.

According to Satara police station Inspector Bramha Giri, a case of accidental death has been registered. Constable NK Bhagwat is further investigating the case.