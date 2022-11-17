Mechanic kills jeep driver for Rs 2K

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The crime branch police and Waluj police, both succeeded in resolving the murder of a jeep driver held in Ranjangaon Shenpunji within eight hours. The mechanic Taufeeq Rafiq Shaikh (22), who killed the driver Sudhakar Pundalik Sasane (35, Waghoda in Mantha and temporary resident of Ranjangaon), was arrested by police from his residence in Waluj, today (on November 16) morning.

Ranjangaon's Sudhakar would use to drive his cruiser jeep (MH 20 EY 5827) on a rental basis. On Sunday morning, he left home saying that he is going with the customer, but he did not return home. Later on, his brother lodged a police complaint. On Tuesday midnight, the police spotted Sudhakar's jeep parked on the service road in front of the Garware Company. The raw smell was emanating from the vehicle, as a result, the head constable Tandale informed the police inspector Sandeep Gurme. Later on, the police officers including deputy commissioner Ujwala Vankar, assistant commissioner Ashok Thorat, police inspector (Waluj) Sachin Ingole, API Vinayak Shelke, PSI Laxman Umbre and others reached the spot. They found the half-naked body of Sudhakar lying in a gunny bag from the jeep.

Mystery resolved

Police found two mobile phone handsets near the body. Considering that one would be of the victim and the other of the accused. The cops sent the handsets for technical inspection. Later on, the crime branch team along with Waluj police on Wednesday morning raided the house in Waluj's Patra Colony and detained Taufeeq Shaikh (Rohilla Pimpri, in Jintur and a temporary resident of Waluj).

Confession of crime

Taufeeq during the investigation told the police that he works as a mechanic in a two-wheeler showroom at Pandharpur. Sudhakar and he knew each other for a long time, therefore, he used to visit the showroom for washing his vehicle, however, he was not paying the dues of Rs 2,000. On Sunday, they both had heated arguments over the dues. In anger, the mechanic told that he hit the driver with an iron rod. Sudhakar collapsed on the ground, but leaving him in one room, Taufeeq went home by locking the showroom.

Toured with family

The mechanic straight away went to his home in Waluj with the jeep of Sudhakar. He went to Mhaismal and Khuldabad with his family members. On the same day night, he then went to his showroom and found Sudhakar dead. As a result, he kept the body in the jeep and drove places to find a suitable spot to dispose of the body. Later on, he left the jeep at an isolated place in front of Garware Company and went home.

Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Ujjwala Vankar, the PSI (Crime Branch) Ajit Dagadkhair, Gajanan Sontakke, Ramakant Patare, ASI Vitthal Jawkhede, constables Ravindra Kharat, Ajay Dahiwal, Sunil Belkar, Sandeep Beedkar, Vijay Bhanuse, Dhananjay Sanap, Waluj PI Sachin Ingole, API Vinayak Shelke and PSI Laxman Umbre performed the task.