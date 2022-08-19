MEDC to host ‘MEDC-MSME Conference 2022’ on Aug 23

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The Maharashtra Economic Development Council (MEDC), Mumbai has organized the ‘MEDC-MSME Conference 2022' on August 23, at BN Vaidya Hall, IES School, Dadar (E), Mumbai. union minister of MSME, Narayan Rane, State industries minister Uday Samant will inaugurate the conference at 9.30 am.

The conference is focused on the topics such as ‘MSME Internationalization’, ‘Women Entrepreneurship, Financial Assistance for MSME' and ‘Role of Skilling, Incubator and Clusters in MSME Sector’. There will be seminars on these important topics apart from information of various government schemes for MSME, financing to MSMEs and success stories in MSMEs have been included in this year’s conference, said MCED president Ravindra Boratkar. The conference aims to update the awareness of participants regarding changing market needs, technological alterations, and innovations and initiatives for the benefits of the MSME sector of the country, he added. This year's conference will be attended by representatives of the ministry of MSME, MIDC, FIEO, Devgiri Electronics Cluster, MAGIC and several other industrial and business organisations. To register one can visit: bit.ly/MEDCMSME202.