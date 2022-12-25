Media plays an important role in creating awareness about cleanliness

Sachindada Dharmadhikari felicitated by Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat

Aurangabad: Media plays an important role in creating awareness of cleanliness among citizens. If schools and traders come together, the city can be transformed in terms of cleanliness, said Sachindada Dharmadhikari, advisor of Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan.

To demonstrate the importance of cleanliness and create public awareness, the Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan held a Maha Swachhata Abhiyan in Aurangabad on Sunday. On this occasion Sachindada Dharmadhikari and Rahuldada Dharmadhikari who carried forward the legacy of Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari came to the city. Rajendra Darda met them and felicitated Sachindada Dharmadhikari. On this occasion, there was a discussion about the mega cleanliness drive and the work of the foundation. Sachindada Dharmadhikari said, 'Media can and is doing the work of creating public awareness about cleanliness among the citizens. If schools and traders along with the media unite on this issue, the problem of cleanliness can be solved forever. Media, schools and traders should work together for cleanliness. In other words, the problem of cleanliness will be solved only through the participation of citizens.' Sachindada Dharmadhikari invited Rajendra Darda to come to Revdanda in Raigad district. Senior vice president of Lokmat Vasant Aware and Amol Uberhande were present.