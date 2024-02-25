Medical shopkeeper, his cousin busted for supplying drugs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a crackdown on drug peddling, Kranti Chowk police arrested a medical shopkeeper, Sandeep Somnath Jadhav (Galli No 12, Jaibhavaninagar). and his cousin, Vishnu Kailas Karale (24, Shiregaon, Gangapur), for allegedly supplying illegal drugs across the city.

Acting on a tip-off, PSI Vikas Khatke of Kranti Chowk police station, laid a trap in Paithangate area and apprehended Vishnu while he was carrying 600 drug pills in his moped. Further investigation revealed that Vishnu sourced these pills from Sandeep's medical shop. Police estimated the seized drugs and scooter to be worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the police, Sandeep allegedly purchased the drugs online from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and used Vishnu, his unemployed cousin, for delivery purposes. Both Sandeep and Vishnu were presented before the court and remanded to police custody for five days while the investigation continues. The action was taken under the guidance of PI Shubhangi Deshmukh of Kranti Chowk police station.