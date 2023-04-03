Medical student crushed under tanker

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcycle dashed a tanker taking a turn toward Mill Corner direction from Mahavir Chowk the girl medical student on the motorcycle was crushed under the tyres of the tanker. Her father was thrown in the other direction and he sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred at Mahavir Chowk on Monday at around 7.30 am. The deceased medical student has been identified as Diksha Madhukar Kale (23, Sancheti Tower, Ashwamedh Colony, Cantonment).

Police said Diksha was studying in the physiotherapy course at MGM College. On Monday morning she was going to her college with her father on the motorcycle (MH20 CP 3421) from the Cantonment area. At Mahavir Chowk, a water tanker (MH 20 W 5256) of the municipal corporation was in front of their motorcycle. The tanker suddenly took a turn from Mahavir Chowk towards the Mill Corner area. The motorcycle dashed the tanker from behind. Diksha’s father Madhukar was thrown away from the motorcycle, but she came under the tyres of the tanker. The injured Diksha was rushed immediately to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

After receiving the information, Kranti Chowk police station’s PSI Jaggannath Menkudale and other officers rushed to the spot and seized the tanker and the motorcycle. Based on the complaint lodged by Madhukar Kale, a case has been registered against the tanker driver Sanjay Jadhva (Surewadi), said PI Santosh Patil.

Meanwhile, a pal of gloom spread over the Cantonment area when the news of Diksha’s death was spread like a fire. Diksha’s father Madhukar Kale recently retired from the treasury department while her mother Dr Lata Kale is working as a dean at CSMSS Dental College and Hospital. The Kale couple has two daughters, the elder is married while Diksha was studying.