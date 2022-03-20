Medicine woes in GMCH to be resolved soon

Permission to purchase medicines from DPC funds

Aurangabad, March 20:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was getting funds for works like constructions, repairs and machinery maintenance from the district planning committee (DPC). However, despite the shortage of medicines, there were restrictions on issuing funds. As the State government has removed this obstacle, now it will be possible to provide funds to GMCH for medicine.

Medicines worth Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh are required daily in the GMCH. Accordingly, Rs 60 to 80 lakhs are spent on medicines every month. Medicines worth Rs 8 to 9 crores are required in a year. However, the GMCH gets only Rs 5 crore every year. Therefore, the hospital faces a major drug shortage during the four months of January to April every year. This problem can permanently be resolved if the GMCH gets Rs 5 crore from the State government and Rs 2 to 3 crore from the DPC, said sources.

Budget increased by Rs 6 crores

This year, Rs 146 crore has been sanctioned in the budget for the next financial year. The GMCH received Rs 139 crore in the last financial year. In comparison, an increase of Rs 6 crore has been proposed. Further approval is expected as the revised estimates in the budget will actually increase if the increased budget is approved.

Efforts for approval of 776 increased beds

The process of getting approval for 776 increased beds have accelerated. At present 1177 beds have been sanctioned in the GMCH. In actuality, patient service is provided on 1953 beds. Manpower, medicines and grants will be increased according to the increased number of beds. There is a demand of Rs 2.5 crore from the DPC for medicines, said Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, dean GMCH.