Meeting held for DST training and Strive project

Discussed the various skill development programmes that Massia has implemented

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting was held at Massia's office in Waluj, on Friday, to discuss the ongoing Department of Science and Technology ( DST) training cell and Strive project under Massia's Skill Development Center with high-level officials from the Government of India.

The attendees included joint director Hemant Ganjare from the directorate general of training, consultant Areesha Fatma from the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, Mohammad Kalam from the National skill development corporation, Ravi Shankar Korgal from GIZ, and Sanjay Gaurshete from BTRI, as well as Massia president Kiran Jagtap.

During the meeting, Massia's coordinator, Arjun Gaikwad, discussed the various skill development programmes that Massia has implemented in collaboration with GIZ-IGVET project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including the setting up of a skill development centre at the Massia office as a nodal centre for implementing all skill development activities. Jagtap provided a brief overview of Massia's work in solving problems for micro and small enterprises and providing skilled manpower to the industry through DST training, strive project, and career guidance programs.

The high-level officials expressed their appreciation for Massia's work and interacted with the students present at the meeting to understand their problems and guide them. All attendees expressed their satisfaction with the useful and informative meeting. Massia vice president Arjun Gaikwad, secretary Rahul Mogale and others were present.