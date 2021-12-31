Meeting of DPC on Jan 3

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The meeting of the district planning committee will be held on January 3 in the presence of guardian minister Subhash Desai. The primary draft plan for the year 2022-23 will be approved in the meeting. According to sources, the district planning department has prepared a plan of Rs 315 crore this year.

Corona has slowed down the development works for the past 22 months. Therefore, additional development funds will be sought to give momentum to such works. An additional demand of Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore may also be made in the meeting. Accordingly, the development plan will increase to around Rs 408 crore. An outlay of Rs 365 crore was sanctioned for the year 2021-22. Out of which Rs 130 crore have been distributed and Rs 88 crore has been spent by the end of December. The administration has a deadline of March 31 to spend the remaining funds.