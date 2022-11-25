Meeting to discuss investment in the city on Nov 29

CMIA, senior officials and company management will discuss possibility of investment

Aurangabad:

Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has taken the initiative to bring large scale investment in the city and a meeting in this regard was to be held in Mumbai on November 22, but it has been postponed and will be held on November 29. Meanwhile, sources informed that the officials of Ather Energy, Endress Hauser and Piramal pharma will also be present in this meeting.

Even a week ago, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state industry minister Uday Samant, principal secretary industries department Harshdeep Kamble along with Auric managing director Suresh Kakani and CMIA office bearers were present for the meeting.

Ather Energy, a leading electric bike manufacturing company in India, showed its readiness to invest in Auric. Discussions will be held with the company officials regarding concessions and land allotment. The officials of the Piramal Pharma have already decided to make a big investment in Bidkin and discussions will be held with the company officials regarding setting up of the industry.

Investment from Ather Energy will help to develop the EV ecosystem in the city and create large scale industries and a vendor base which will generate huge employment opportunities. Also, Endress Hauser has decided to move its plant from China and efforts are being made to bring this investment in Auric.