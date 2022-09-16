Mega job fair to be inaugurated today

Thousands of youths to get employment opportunity

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

A two-day ‘Mega Job Fair’ has been organised at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Railway Station, by the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, on September 17 and 18 as part of the celebration of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din’s Amrit Mahotsav and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fair will be inaugurated at 9.30 am.

The youths who have completed ITI, HSC-Vocational, Engineering diploma and degree courses will get counselling on self-employment, apprenticeship and job opportunities. Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will inaugurate the job fair. Principal secretary of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department Manish Varma, commissioner of Skill Development Department Dipendrasingh Kushwaha, DVET director Digamber Dalvi and industrialists will attend the programme.