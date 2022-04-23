Mega works okayed under Smart City Mission to start from May

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 21:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will be launching mega works approved under Smart City Mission. It will start issuing work orders to contractors, whose tenders have been finalised before March 31, soon.

The work orders of second phase works of Aurangabad Zoological Park, development of 111 important roads of valuing Rs 317 crore, establishing Smart Health Centres, Smart Schools etc will be released to the contractors in the last week of this month. Prior to it, they will have to deposit earnest money. The work will be starting on large scale in May, said the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

The ASCDCL has finalised tender processes of development works of valuing Rs 660 crore by March end. All these works will be done under Smart City Mission. This will help attract additional funds from the union and the State Governments. The ASCDCL has finalised works of valuing Rs 1134 crore to be done under the Mission.

The contractor or agency will be blacklisted, if they fail to deposit the earnest money and complete the document process, hinted Pandey.