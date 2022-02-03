Mehmood Darwaza; a 400-yr-old heritage or 21st-century structure?

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The conservation of dilapidated heritage gate, Mehmood Darwaza, situated in the proximity of world famous watermill - Panchakki, has got started, under Smart City Mission, from the mid of last month. The Aurangabad Smart City

Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has started the job. However, the passive participation of heritage experts, officials concerned, historians and heritage-lovers in the task speak volumes. They are curious to know whether the gate would continue to stand tall as a 400-year-old heritage or be tagged as a 21st-century building?

The gate is the most challenging structure due to its cross location (270 degrees), but heritage-lovers alleged that the ASCDCL took it in a casual way since 2019. Earlier, the estimate of the gate was Rs 56.31 lakh, therefore, the heritage-lovers claimed it as a wrong estimation. However, the ASCDCL surprised one and all by awarding the contract of the same gate for Rs 38 lakh. This raised eyebrows of the heritage-lovers.

Working with responsibility: ASCDCL

ASCDCL project manager, Sneha Bakshi said, " We have sought guidance from Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) as it comprises of representatives from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), State Archaeology and Historians. We also

consult Intach. HCC has granted us permission to undertake conservation and restoration of all gates during the regime of former municipal commissioner Nipun Vinayak. Hence, there is no need of having a separate committee of

experts to watchdog the work."

" We have hired a local contractor for Mehmood Darwaza for having experience of conserving Clock Tower (in Shahgunj) and Naubat Darwaza (Kile Ark). The structural audit of the said gate was done by a private consultant - Nandadeep

Constructions. The report underlined the need of restoring the arches and the roof of gate. As per the recommendation by the consultant, the contractor will be doing plaster, repairing and restoring the damaged portion, reconstructing the arch and the damaged ceiling roof of the gate. The arch could not be conserved in as is where in condition. Hence the stone blocks will be removed and re-assembled. The work will be completed in 4-6 months."

Intach has no role in Mehmood Darwaza

The past convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach, Aurangabad Chapter) Ajay Kulkarni said, " I have inquired and came to know that the Intach has no role in the conservation of Mehmood Darwaza. The

conservation work is being done solely by the Smart City team. Hence it is a challenging task to maintain its structural stability. The gate is located in a cross direction and catches the attention of domestic and international tourists visiting

the heritage monument Panchakki."

The project sans heritage mentors: Historian

Former HCC member and historian Dr Dulari Qureshi underlined the need of forming an expert committee. " Their knowledge would definitely have been a boon in the conservation of Mehmood Darwaza. I was in touch with the

ASCDCL officials and pursued the matter of starting the gate's work. My sentiments were hurt on learning about the dismantling of the gate's ceiling roof. I am curious to know about the need to do so. It could have been repaired or water-proofed. The front arch (facing towards GMCH) was in a bad state but was pushed to die a slow death for 2 years in the name of a pandemic situation. The HCC and its members should pay regular visits to ensure the work is done appropriately or not? I feel the ongoing work should be done 'in camera' as an evidence of the genuine work is in its natural setting. The project sans heritage mentors."

We will not tolerate any violation: HCC

HCC chairman Jayant Deshpande said, " The permission to undertake restoration and conservation of all gates was granted a few years ago. We have laid down conditions which included that there will be no usage of cement, no white

wash to the heritage gates, plastering will be done with traditional scientific method etc. The ASCDCL was also told to take care that there should not be any kind of violation in conserving the architectural beauty of gates (refrained from

damaging originality or disfiguring them) and other structures. I am unaware of the work status of Mehmood Darwaza but will seek a report and also pay a visit and inspect the ongoing works, soon. We will not tolerate the violation. If any

violation is observed kindly let us know and we will initiate appropriate action accordingly."