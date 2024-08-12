Melodies of Patriotism: LTCC Hosts Energetic Inter-School Song Competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Secondary school students showed their singing talent in the Inter-school Patriotic Song Competition hosted by Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) at Lokmat Bhavan on Monday, evoking national pride with curated patriotic songs.

More than 40 teams from the different English schools of the district participated in the competition. The team members were filled with enthusiasm and eagerness while creating a patriotic atmosphere through their talent and creativity. Each team comprised 25 participants, including five students for playing instruments.

Riverdale High School team was declared the first prize winner in the contest while Royal Oaks World School and PSBA School walked away with the second and the third prize winners respectively.

The first consolation prize winner is Cambridge School while Nath Vaelly School secured the second consolation prize.

Judges Kiran Manohar Sohale (Sangeet Visharad and head, Vivekanand Pratishthan Sangeet Vidyalaya, Jalgaon) and Shirish Joshi (Owner, Shriram Sangeet Vidyalaya, Bhusawal) were judges for the competition. The judges observed rhyme, voice modulation and technical aspects of singing. Many teams presented songs from movies while others sang non-movie songs. There were also a few self-composed songs by music teachers.