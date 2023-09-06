Melodious moments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Skelgen Forum of the Lokmat Times Zest organised a delightful programme of Antakshari for its vivacious members. All ladies enjoyed singing together. Sheetal Deshpande was making them play. All rounds were very melodious and engaging. Furla Forum won the first prize, Versache Forum bagged the second prize and

Jimmy Choo was adjudged third. It was a great session of popular songs.