ME/M Tech admission process commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for admission to first-year M E and M Tech courses has begun for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for the online application form is July 25 while aspirants can get verify and confirm the application form up to July 26 in offline and online modes. The candidate can choose any one mode for document verification during online form filling.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 28 while grievances against the list can be submitted up to July 31. The final merit list will be announced on August 2.

-- The candidate should have passed a Bachelor Degree in the relevant field of Engineering and Technology or Pharmacy from approved institutions or equivalent, with at least fifty per cent marks. Also, one should have obtained a qualified score in the Graduates Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or the Graduates Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). The score should be valid for the current academic year.

-- For sponsored (experience) candidates who have a minimum of two years of full-time work experience in a registered firm or company or industry or educational and or research institute or any Government Department or Government autonomous organisation in the relevant field will be eligible for the admissions at institute level seats only.

--Candidates who have appeared in GATE, and GPAT and have a score which is valid for 2024-25 are eligible for admission through CAP.

--Candidates who have appeared in GATE in 2024 but whose score is not valid or have marks below qualifying marks will be considered on the basis of marks obtained out of 100.

--Preference will be given to the valid Score candidates over the not valid score.