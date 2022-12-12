Members of 13 BoS elected unopposed

Aurangabad: Members of 13 Board of Studies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were elected unopposed.

It may be noted that the election for 38 BoS in four faculties was held on Saturday. Members elected on 13 BoS. They are Urdu, Psychology, Fisheries, Mathematics, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Zoology, MBA, B P Ed, Education Administration, Education Philosophy and Physical Education.

No candidate was found eligible for six BoS that included Procedure Law, Electronics Telecommunity, Civil Engineering and MCA. There were three seats in each BoS. The election for 19 BoS was conducted.

There were 124 candidates in the fray while 1,243 voters used their right of voting. The council will be held on December 13. Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole would present a certificate to those who were elected unopposed.

The number of faculty-wise BoS are as follows; Humanities (13), Science and Technology (13), Commerce and Management (05) and Interdisciplinary (07).