Mercury falls on the first day of the new year

Temperature drops by three degrees

Aurangabad: On the first day of the new year, the mercury dropped by 3 degrees Celsius (°C) in the city and surrounding areas. The cold suddenly appeared on Sunday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on December 31 was 13.2°C.

The temperature in the district continued to fluctuate in the month of December. The weather remained humid during the day and cold at night. The maximum temperature on December 1 was 29°C and the minimum temperature was 10.8°C. On December 10, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 7.5°C. On December 20, the temperature dropped again.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 10.4°C. On December 31, the maximum temperature was 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 13.2°C. On January 1, the weather was humid throughout the day. But, after evening it started to feel cold.