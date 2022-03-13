Mercury soars to 35.5°C in city on Sunday

1.8°C rise in temperature in a single day

Aurangabad, March 13:

The temperature in the city has started rising from the past few days. The maximum temperature crossed 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 35.5°C and the minimum at 19.4°C.

The heat has been rising since February. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.0°C on February 23. But then the temperature dropped slightly due to the presence of unseasonal rains. Now once again the temperature is rising. The temperature in the city was 33.7°C on Saturday. It rose by 1.8 °C in a single day. In the coming days, the temperature will rise further and the citizens will have to face a severe summer. With the rising heat, people are starting to buy new coolers and repair defective coolers in their homes. Shops selling hats and scarves are seen in different parts of the city.

Citizens must take care

Preference should be given to go out of the house only if there is work in the afternoon. Handkerchiefs and scarves should be tied around the head and ears. Wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of water is necessary. One should carry a bottle of water during the journey and drink water at regular intervals, said experts.

Increased temperature (°C)

Date - Maximum - Minimum

March 7 33.1 20.8

March 8 32.0 20.8

March 9- 26.5 19.8

March 10 33.3 16.5

March 11 34.6 19.4

March 12 33.7 19.1

March 13 35.5 19.4