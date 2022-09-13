Meritorious CS students felicitated

Aurangabad, Sept 12: The Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India organized a programme to felicitate successful students under the chapter jurisdiction who cleared the CS Professional and Executive Programmes and also those who cleared one or two modules in the said respective stages in June 2022 examinations.

Principal, Manikchand Pahade Law College, Dr C M Rao, was the chief guest. Guest of honour CS Madhur Agrawal presented Dr Agrawal Educational Award comprising cash and certificate to Aurangabad Centre topper in CS Professional Programme Omkar Gosavi.

All meritorious students were felicitated with mementoes by the guests, CS Samruddhi Lunawat, chairperson and CS Paresh Deshpande, past chairman, Aurangabad Chapter.

Students expressed their appreciation and guided the current batch of students going to appear in the examinations in December 2022 session on how to prepare and write the answers. Gauri Agarwal and Anushka Vakil conducted the programme. Mimansa Muley proposed a vote of thanks.