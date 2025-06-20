Meritorious students felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Expert Tutorial Centre recently held a felicitation ceremony to honour the achievements of its 10th-grade students in the 2024-25 academic year. Chief guest and principal of APS Chandrakala Sharma, and director of Expert Tutorial Dayal Singh were present.

A total of 112 students successfully cleared their 10th board examinations. The top-performing students who were felicitated include: Devshree Nimbulkar, Khushi Sakharkar, Punam Bagade, Dhanshree Thale, Ridhi Gawande, Dnyaneshwari Gudade, Shradha Bhakhale, Anjali Mane, Shreya Jadhav, and Parth Atre. Chandrakala Sharma and Dayal Singh lauded the students and faculty for their hard work.