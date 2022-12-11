MESA Seminar on Tuesday

Aurangabad

Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) will organise a seminar at Hotel Ajanta Ambassador on December 13.

Various issues related to English schools including the problems of schools, frequently changing directives of the government, political interference and many others will be discussed.

Deputy director Anil Sable, education officer M K Deshmukh, Jayashree Chavan, Sangeeta Salve, Laik Sofi, Pradeep Rathod, and others will guide the school directors and MESA officials. President Pravin Avhale, Hanumantrao Bhondve, Nagesh Joshi, Pralhad Shinde, and others are taking efforts for the success of the seminar.