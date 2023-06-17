Mesmerising experience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Friday evening, Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW) and LT Zest, the two bodies that are working towards women empowerment and enriching their learning experiences in the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), came together to host a play by Juhi Babbar ‘Aap Ki Saiyaara.’ The play was a grand celebration of womanhood but also brought to life the atrocities that are being committed against women and generally the strength the women possess to overcome all of them and rise to a larger platform. Juhi’s performance was remarkable and we saw some intense transformations from youths to one actor playing so many roles and she truly mesmerized the entire audience. It was a remarkable experience.