MESTA seeks permission for the schools reopening in students interest

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Demanding permissions for the schools reopening, Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association (MESTA) said that if the schools are closed how the examinations of SSC and HSC would be conducted offline in the city.

A delegation of MESTA met the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey on Monday and submitted a memorandum stating how the students from the city would get a place in the top position of the schools to remain closed.

“All shops, malls, restaurants, hotels and even beer bars and liquor shops are open. A huge rush of people can be seen in Gulmandi area without following any Covid measures. No action is taken against them. The AMC which collects health tax should take care of people’s health.

It should spray disinfectants and create awareness among students about the pandemic virus. But, it has taken the decision not to grant permission for the schools. If all the establishments are open, how, the virus is brought under the control by just keeping schools closed,” the MESTA office-bearers said.

The Association said that as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) announcement, children below 20 years of age are less vulnerable to the pandemic virus. Representatives of 18 English schools were present. The memorandum was signed by State spokesman Somnath Waghmare, secretary Dr Satish Gore, treasurer Manish Hande and Rajguru Magarkar.

Astik Kumar Pande assured them of taking the decision about the schools reopening in a phased-manner taking into consideration Covid situation.