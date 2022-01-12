MESTA threatens to reopen schools on Jan 17

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) on Wednesday announced that they would reopen the schools from January 17 by following all norms of Covid.

It may be noted that the State Government decided to shut down all the schools in the State up to February 15, irrespective of the fact that even if a city or village has a low number of patients.

MESTA organised a two-day meeting of the members on the district level on January 11 and 12.

The Association members held discussions on different issues including students suffering a huge educational and emotional loss during the last two years because of Covid restrictions and the demand of parents to continue offline education.

Talking to this newspaper, the founder president of MESTA Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that all the members unanimously decided to reopen the schools from January 17 by following all precautionary measures.

He said that they decided now to allow education again of students. The MESTA will send a memorandum to the Chief Minister through district collectors and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishad in each district.

“There are reports from the different countries that children are not much affected by Omicron and they have a strong immune system. So, Government should relax norms for schools. We do not want to go against the Government. But, if no decision is taken, we will reopen the schools from coming Monday,” he added.