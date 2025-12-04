‘MGM Run for Heritage’ to be organised on Dec 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) will organise the ‘MGM Run for Heritage 2025 Marathon’ at MGM Stadium, at 6 am, on December 7, 2025, to mark its 43rd anniversary.

DCP of State Reserve Police Force Commandant Vikram Sali will inaugurate the marathon. MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others will grace the events.

This is the tenth year of the MGM Marathon. Every year, citizens participate in it with great enthusiasm. Citizens gather through this medium to create awareness about the heritage sites of the city. The historical identity of the city and what we can do at our level to preserve it are discussed at this time.

In this marathon, separate 5 and 10 km competitions have been organised for men and women in the age groups of 14 to 20, 21 to 35, 36 to 45, 46 to 55, and 56 to 65, respectively. The top three winners of each group will be honoured by dignitaries with mementoes and cash prizes. Similarly, all the participants in the marathon will be given certificates this time.