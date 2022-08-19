MGM Schools launch Joy Club for the elderly

Aurangabad, August 19:

MGM Schools launched the Joy Club for spreading smiles and sunshine in the lives of the elderly, recently! Secretary MGM Dr Ankushrao Kadam, Anuradha Kadam, VC of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, trustee Pratap Borade, C P Tripathi, MGM Schools director Dr Aparna Kakkad and deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo lighted the lamp. Each grandparent too lit a small lamp signifying the theme of ‘Aao Ujala Karein’.

‘Joy, Japan and More’ conducted by Swastika Jajoo, a Ph D student from Japan was the centre of attraction. Swastika conducted Rajio Taiso, an exercise programme with simple 10-minute routine that can be done without any equipment.

The club will focus on enhancing the socio-emotional and physical well-being of the elders. Members will meet with grandparents every fortnight to learn, laugh and live through engagements such as health seminars, art and craft and musical instruments.

Students Shravani Kale, Praniti Pathrikar, Bhumi Bainade and Shreya Patil anchored the event. MGM Cloverdale School Class 8 students, principal Ganesh Tarate, VP Varsha Potdar, class teachers Suraj Shinde and Surekha Lakkas took efforts for the success.