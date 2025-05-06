MGM University CETs to be held on May 14, 15 & 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will conduct the three types of Common Entrance Tests (CETs) from May 14 to 16 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The aspirant can submit an online application for the examination on the given link (www.mgmu.ac.in).

The university conducts three different types of entrance examinations. The entrance examination for undergraduate courses in the faculties of Basic and Applied Sciences, Management and Commerce, Social Sciences and Humanities, and Interdisciplinary Education will be held on Wednesday, May 14. The aspirants of postgraduate courses will take the test on May 15.

The entrance examination for UG and PG courses under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Arts and the Faculty of Design will be held on May 16. Engineering courses include various courses like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Information Technology, Computer Science, Civil, Mechanical.

After the engineering, the entrance test will be conducted for courses like BA, B Com, B.Sc, BCA, BBA and MA, MCA, MBA, MSc etc. in postgraduate courses like Chemistry, Physics, Journalism, Forensic Science, Biotechnology, Music, Film, Photography, Drama, Commerce, Hotel Management, Fine Art, Management, Bioinformatics, Animation, Mathematics, Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, English, Gandhian Studies, Legal Studies and Pharmaceutical Science. MGM University follows the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, preserving high academic values and is located in the city's heart.