MGM University confers D Litt on Annabhau Sathe

Aurangabad: MGM University, the first private self-financed university of Marathwada conferred D Litt on Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe, noted poet and social reformer, posthumously in its first convocation ceremony held at Rukhimini Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Sathe’s daughter-in-law of Savitri Madhukar Sathe accepted the D Litt honour in presence of prominent scientist Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar.

Relatives and followers of Sathe also attended the programme. Sathe wrote 35 novels, 15 collections of short stories in Marathi, plays, 12 scripts and songs in powadas style. Most of his books were translated into foreign languages besides the Indian language.

University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, president of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Kamalkishor Kadam, Dr P M Jadhav (vice president of MGM trust), Dr Nitin Kadam, Principal Prataprao Borade, Ranjit Kakkad, Bhausaheb Rajale, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar were present on the dais.

The dignitaries awarded the degree to 534 graduates and postgraduates of batches from 2020 to 2022 in the ceremony.

Management Board members Dr Shahank Dalvi, deans Dr H H Shinde, Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Vijaya Deshmukh, Dr Rekha Shelke and Parvati Dutta, Dr Vijaya Musande and Sunil Patil were also present.

Box

On accepting the D Litt, Savitri Madhukar Sathe said that she was happy to receive the honour that Annabhau should have got. While expressing her gratitude to the university, she became emotional about the honour.

Grandson of the poet, Sachin Sathe said that conferring D Litt to Anna Bhau posthumously is an honour of his whole community.

“The decision of the university has reached the grass-root level people of Bahujan Samaj and it has touched the heart of each follower. Those who are well qualified and reach get praise from anybody. But, MGM honoured Annbhau Sathe shed blood for the progress of country and culture,” he added.

Box

chancellor’s medals presented to 9 students

The dignitaries presented the chancellor’s gold medal to nine students in the ceremony. The names of the receivers are as follows; Vaishnavi Joshi, Nitin Gore, P Ancy, Amita Chauhan, Komal Ojha, Shivaji Shete, Shubhangi Patil, Mohammed Kaif and Somayya Makrani.