MGM University & Liebherr Appliances signs MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University and Liebherr Appliances India Pvt Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently.

According to the MoU, both parties have agreed to collaborate and cooperate on multiple fronts, including advancing each other's scientific and technical expertise and undertaking joint research projects.

The industrial partner will provide the University students with skill upgrading and employability enhancement training, and will also offer input for customizing curriculum and teaching methods to meet industry requirements. Additionally, the collaboration will provide students with internship, mentorship, and placement opportunities.