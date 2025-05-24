MGM's 'Intrusion' movie selected for Intel Silver Screen Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Intrusion', a full-length feature film directed by Swapnil Sarode, a final year student of the School of Film Arts, MGM University, was selected for the prestigious International Silver Screen Award. This award is considered a global honour that provides a platform for new and progressive filmmakers. The film “Intrusion” was made as part of the final year curriculum of the School of Film Arts.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar congratulated Director Swapnil Sarode and their team for this remarkable achievement. In the last seven years, the School of Film Arts has produced over a hundred skilled technicians, actors and actresses. During this time, the institution has also received several nationally recognised awards.