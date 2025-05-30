MHADA’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board Announces E-Auction of 53 Residential Plots

Aurangabad: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has announced an e-auction of 53 residential plots under its jurisdiction. The online registration and application process will begin at 11:00 AM on June 2, 2025, according to Shivkumar Awalkante, Chief Officer of the Board. Online bidding for eligible applicants will take place on July 7, 2025, between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM through the official web portal.

The consolidated results of the e-auction will be published on July 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM on both www.mhada.gov.in and www.eauction.mhada.gov.in.

The Board, headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), manages housing and area development projects across the Marathwada region, which includes eight districts.

A public advertisement has been issued for the sale of residential plots through this e-auction. Applicants interested in participating must complete registration, fill out the online application, upload the necessary documents, and submit the earnest money deposit via the designated portal www.eauction.mhada.gov.in. This entire process is open from 11:00 AM on June 2, 2025, until 11:59 PM on July 1, 2025. The earnest money deposit can be paid via RTGS or NEFT up to the closing hours of the concerned bank on July 2, 2025.

Detailed eligibility criteria, plot descriptions, reservation details, application procedures, terms and conditions, online application guidelines, and the official information booklet are available on the portals www.eauction.mhada.gov.in and www.mhada.gov.in under the section Lottery > E-auction > E-auction. Applicants are advised to read all terms and instructions carefully before submitting their applications. The Board has stated that no claims shall be entertained based on errors arising from misinterpretation or oversight of printed or digital information.