MHT-CET-2022 answer keys released; result to be out by Sept 15

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released the answer keys of MHT-CET 2020 in the candidates' login. The aspirants can submit grievances and objections, if any, about the answer keys up to September 4 (up to 5 pm).

It may be noted that more than 5 lakh candidates registered for the test. The Cell conducted the CET for admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture from August 5 to August 18 in the two groups.

The first is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) while the second is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The re-examination was conducted from August 23 to 29 in the allotted slot for the students who faced a technical problem or could not appear due to heavy rains and flooding.

The answer keys along with question papers were released in the candidates' login. The responses to the answer sheet of students were also displayed in their login. Students can check their answers with the answer keys. If they have any objections or grievances about the answer keys, they can raise them through their login, up to September 4 (until 5 pm).

Result to be declared before Sept 15

The SCETC will clear the objections and grievances of students through experts. The result will be declared on or before September 15.