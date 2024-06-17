MHT-CET 2024 result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2024 12:00 AM2024-06-17T00:00:03+5:302024-06-17T00:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the MHT- CET result on Sunday evening. The entrance test was held from April 22 to April 30, 2024, for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group and from May 2 to 16, 2024 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group.
This examination was conducted at 159 examination centres, 143 of which were within Maharashtra and 16 outside Maharashtra. A total of 37 students scored 100 per cent
Box
Group-wise registered candidates
PCM
Registered: 3,14,675
Appear 2,95,577 (93.93%)
PCB
Registered: 4,10,377
Appear: 3,79,800 (92.55%)
Total
Registered: 7,25,052
Total

Registered: 7,25,052

Appear: 6,75,377 (93.15%)