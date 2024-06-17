MHT-CET 2024 result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the MHT- CET result on Sunday evening. The entrance test was held from April 22 to April 30, 2024, for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group and from May 2 to 16, 2024 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group.

This examination was conducted at 159 examination centres, 143 of which were within Maharashtra and 16 outside Maharashtra. A total of 37 students scored 100 per cent

Box

Group-wise registered candidates

PCM

Registered: 3,14,675

Appear 2,95,577 (93.93%)

PCB

Registered: 4,10,377

Appear: 3,79,800 (92.55%)

Total

Registered: 7,25,052

Appear: 6,75,377 (93.15%)