MHT-CET-24 result to be declared by June 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET)-2024 will be announced on or before June 19.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell conducted the MHT-CET in two groups in 30 sessions in April and May for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology and Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2024-25. More than 7 lakh aspirants of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB) registered for the test.

Over 6.50 lakh candidates appeared online for the examination at the different centres. As per the earlier announcement of the Cell, the result was to be declared by the second week of June.

Before this, the SCETC invited objections to the question papers from the aspirants. A total of 5,100 questions based on four subjects, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, were used for the test. The students raised 1425 objections to the questions.

The chief moderators and moderators of the four subjects went through the objections and submitted their reports. As per the report, 54 objections were found valid. The students will get marks for these 54 wrong questions. The Cell announced that the changes would be incorporated into the database and the result would be processed. The result containing the percentile score for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidates in their login on or before June 19.