MHT-CET begins at 26 centres in M’wada; over 39.5 K candidates taking test in PCM group

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started conducting Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) at 26 centres in Marathwada on Tuesday for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture for the academic year 2023-24.

There are two groups of aspirants registered for the State level test. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while the second is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

In the first phase, students of PCM are taking the examination at 26 centres in the eight districts between May 9 and 13. Nearly 39,545 candidates registered for the PCM group in the eight districts.

The candidates were urged to carry the identification documents like PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, PWD (original) along with the admit card.

Box

PCB admit card to be available today

The SCETC announced the admit card for the PCB group candidates on May 10. The aspirants of the group will appear from May 15 to 20.

Box

District-wise aspirants in M’wada

The number of aspirants registered and taking the examination in PCM group in Marathwada are as follows;

District name---------candidates-----centres

Chh. Sambhajinagar-17,605-----------03

Jalna--------------------3,488 ---------------03

Beed--------------------2,763----------------03

Dharashiv---------------1200-----------------01

Nanded------------------3,750---------------07

Latur---------------------8,174----------------06

Parbhani-----------------2,082----------------02

Hingoli---------------------483----------------01

Total---------------------39,545---------------26