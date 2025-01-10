MIDC ignores dangerous Pothole;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A deep pothole on the road between Kamgar Chowk and FDC Chowk has become a serious safety hazard, causing numerous accidents involving both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The pothole, about 2.5 feet deep, has already resulted in vehicle damage and raised concerns among local entrepreneurs, who are calling on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to urgently repair the road.

This key industrial route, which also has an underground drain, is facing an escalating issue after the cover over the drain collapsed, creating a hole approximately 1.5 feet wide and 2.5 feet deep. Adding to the danger, the streetlights in the area are non-functional, leaving drivers unable to see the hazard at night. Motorcyclists have frequently fallen into the hole, with at least two people reported to have sustained serious injuries. The road, which connects three major routes, experiences heavy traffic, yet the MIDC has not addressed the problem.

Entrepreneurs take action

In the absence of any official response, local entrepreneurs have taken matters into their own hands. To warn motorists, they have placed a tree branch over the pothole. This temporary measure aims to provide a visual alert, especially for workers traveling during the night or early morning hours. Entrepreneurs say that the branch serves as a critical warning for drivers who might otherwise miss the danger.

When contacted, MIDC officials confirmed that an inspection will be conducted immediately, and the pothole will be fixed without delay.

Urgent call for a permanent solution

This is not the first time a pothole in this area has caused damage. After a similar issue arose previously, MIDC officials quickly acted to permanently repair the hole following a report in Lokmat Times. Now, local entrepreneurs, including Aniket Deshmukh, Bajrang Dasalwad, Dattaji Bokare, and Sachin Potlashere, are demanding that the current pothole be permanently fixed to avoid any more accidents.

