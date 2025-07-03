MIDC-SE Rajendra Gawade goes on superannuation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Superintending Engineer Rajendra Gawade and Deputy Executive Engineer Sandhya Lulekar from the MIDC Regional Office retired on June 30. Gawade had held the additional charge of Chief Engineer for the past two years. On this occasion, a farewell ceremony was organised on behalf of the Corporation on June 30 at the MASSIA Hall in Chikalthana MIDC to honour their service.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Superintending Engineer Balasaheb Zhanje, MIDC Regional Officer Amit Bhamre, entrepreneurs Mukund Kulkarni, Milind Kank, Prasad Kokil, former Chief Engineer Shivhari Darade, Assistant Chief Accounts Officer Balasaheb Chavan, Executive Engineer Rameshchandra Giri, among others.