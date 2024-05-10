MIDC to acquire 750 acres of land in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s industries minister Uday Samant while interacting with the local industrialists and entrepreneurs underlined that the Waluj MIDC area is facing shortage of land. Considering the need of more land for expansion, the MIDC will soon be acquiring 750 acres of land in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said the minister at MASSIA Hall in Chikalthana on Friday evening.

Samant is camping in the city for campaigning of Mahayuti candidate and district’s guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre.

CMIA president Dushyant Patil, MASSIA president Chetan Raut, and CII president (Marathwada) Sunil Kirdak were on the dais. At the outset, former MASSIA president Kiran Jagtap made an introductory speech and thanked the minister for resolving the issues of industrialists in the last year.

The minister also informed that the government will soon seek suggestions from the local industrialists over the construction of the International Convention Centre on 50 acres of land in Auric. The decision over it will be taken after the end of the election code of conduct whether to develop the convention centre on BoT or other modes.

He added, “ Maha Expo - Magnetic Maharashtra - will be conducted in August. The exhibition will break all records. We are hoping to sign MoUs of Rs 10 lakh crore investments at the expo. Few anchor projects will also be coming up here.”

When Samant’s attention was drawn towards

the shortage of land in MIDC areas and how the industries are being set up in the surrounding Gunthewari Areas and also the industrialists pay tax to the government, but they are deprived of uninterrupted power supply, water supply, roads, etc, the minister said, “ The inconvenience faced by industrialists in terms of power supply will come to an end as the power issues of industries will now be handled by MIDC rather than MSEDCL.”

DMIC assurance

The minister also mentioned that we also feel that anchor projects should come in the Bidkin industrial belt, DMIC or Auric, but let the infrastructure gets completed first and then the anchor projects will also be arriving here, he assured.