MIDC to demolish 212 properties; drive starts in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) decided to demolish 212 properties which are proving a hurdle in the road construction. The MIDC started the demolition drive at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar on Monday.

It may be noted that the MIDC administration began roads construction work at More Chowk and Pratap Chowk. The STD --PCO centre constructed at Pratap Chowk in 2004 was proving obstacles in road construction.

MIDC team with the help of JCB and security guards demolished the property constructed at a plot no SS-102. The MIDC acquired land from farmers for industrial and residential purposes.

It gave land to farmers on leased in prime locations to start ‘Jhunka Bhakar Kendra and STD-PCO centre for their survival. The farmers were being charged meagre rent. The construction at Pratap Chowk was demolished on Monday.

MIDC officers talking to this newspaper said that properties proving hurdle to roads in Kamgar Chowk-2, Ranjangaon Phata-1, Colgate Chowk Parisar-1 and More Chowk-I would be dismantled soon. The MIDC without prior information demolished the property which was on leased as per the norms. It is learnt that the businessman has used political weightage for the demolition of the STD-PCO centre.